Jacksonville rabbi calls on everyone to support Surfside after condo collapse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jewish communities statewide are sending prayers to everyone impacted by the partial collapse of a condominium tower in Surfside.

The Miami-Dade County suburb is home to a diverse population, from South Americans to Russian immigrants to Orthodox Jewish families. Among the roughly 160 unaccounted for after Thursday’s tragedy are believed to be 20 Israeli citizens, according to state media.

Speaking Friday to News4Jax, a Jacksonville rabbi said the South Florida community will need all the help and support it can get.

“We hope that there are those who are still alive in the rubble,” said Rabbi Jonathan Lubliner with the Jacksonville Jewish Center. “I can’t imagine what it would be (like) for those who are conscious, waiting to be rescued.”

Lubliner said he hasn’t stopped praying since he first learned of the deadly catastrophe.

About 1:30 a.m. Thursday, two wings of the Champlain Towers South condominium complex collapsed, burying residents inside and damaging nearly half of the building’s 130-plus units. Since then, searchers have been racing against the clock to find survivors.

“The only pictures that I’ve seen that are comparable are in warzones,” Lubliner told News4Jax.

According to Miami’s WPLG-TV, a rabbi with The Shul — a Jewish community center in Surfside — confirmed that some of those who are still unaccounted for are routine visitors and attendees of the center.

Several people were seen inside the Shul of Bal Harbour, praying for their friends and neighbors who are among the missing. Some weree outside, facing the damaged condo tower as first responders looked for signs of life among the rubble and debris.

Lubliner said donations will be key as hospital bills mount and resources are needed for families to recover and rebuild their lives. He said there’s no limit on who can contribute to this cause because it’s everyone’s responsibility to help if they can.

The rabbi encourages people to make donations to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, which has set up an emergency assistance fund.

Besides that organization, the American Red Cross is helping displaced residents, the World Central Kitchen is providing hot meals to the community and first responders, and the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center is collecting sheets, pillows, phone chargers and snacks.