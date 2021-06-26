Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

JFRD Mobile Incident Management Unit arrives in South Florida to help with rescue efforts at collapsed condo

Staff, News4Jax

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department’s Mobile Incident Management Unit arrived early Saturday in South Florida.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department’s Mobile Incident Management Unit arrived early Saturday in South Florida to help with rescue efforts at the Surfside condominium building that collapsed Thursday.

The unit consists of a semi and a pickup truck hauling a generator.

It arrived in the Miami area about 1:30 a.m. Saturday and was set up and fully operational less than three hours later, JFRD said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, survivors, their friends and families, and our men and women from @thejfrd Jax Fire/Rescue who are now part of the rescue efforts,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted Saturday morning.

Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond tweeted: “Just off the phone with Surfside City Manager Andy Hyatt. He said their community was just so grateful for @lennycurry sending a JFRD Emergency Management Mobile Unit to help with the rescue.”

