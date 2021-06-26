JFRD Mobile Incident Management Unit arrives in South Florida to help with rescue efforts at collapsed condo

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department’s Mobile Incident Management Unit arrived early Saturday in South Florida to help with rescue efforts at the Surfside condominium building that collapsed Thursday.

The unit consists of a semi and a pickup truck hauling a generator.

It arrived in the Miami area about 1:30 a.m. Saturday and was set up and fully operational less than three hours later, JFRD said.

Long night for these two…arrived in Miami at midnight, got the MIMU parked in its ideal spot at 1:30 am, then set up and fully operational at 4:20am…. They are going strong! #doingourpart #teamwork @lennycurry @CityofJax pic.twitter.com/G9THTlYxGs — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) June 26, 2021

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, survivors, their friends and families, and our men and women from @thejfrd Jax Fire/Rescue who are now part of the rescue efforts,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted Saturday morning.

Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond tweeted: “Just off the phone with Surfside City Manager Andy Hyatt. He said their community was just so grateful for @lennycurry sending a JFRD Emergency Management Mobile Unit to help with the rescue.”

