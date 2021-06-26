Lake City police looking for missing teen

Officers are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl, the Lake City Police Department said Saturday afternoon.

Raniyah Nicole Robinson, 16, was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Northwest Madison Street, police said.

According to police, she was seen getting into a white SUV with dark-tinted windows and an unknown license plate. Police said it is unknown who she left with or where she might be headed.

The teen is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, you’re asked to call police at 386-752-4343.