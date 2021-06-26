Pedestrian dies in car crash on Atlantic Boulevard

One person died after a car crash near Atlantic Boulevard near Jackson Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person died after a car crash on Atlantic Boulevard near Jackson Road on Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO says a vehicle hit an adult male pedestrian. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the scene at 11:50 pm, seeing the pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

JFRD took him to a nearby hospital, where he died.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with JSO’s investigation.

JSO has not released any identifying information about the driver or pedestrian involved.