1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Lake City shooting, police say

One person died and another person was hospitalized after a shooting early Monday morning in Lake City, police said.

Officers responded about 2:45 a.m. to NE Jackson Avenue and NE Montana Street after receiving reports of a shooting, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Police said they found a person who was dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police said there was also a vehicle stopped in the intersection and the passenger in the vehicle was suffering from gunshot wounds. That person was transported to a hospital, according to police.

“If you see something, say something. With the help of citizens in the neighborhood, our investigators have leads to follow, hopefully allowing them to identify a suspect(s) in this case,” said Police Chief Argatha Gilmore.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 386-752-4343.