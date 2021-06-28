Multiple agencies searching for missing person in Black Creek

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A search is ongoing for a missing boater in Black Creek, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The command center was set up at Knight’s Boat Ramp and Marina.

A witness says he saw a man fall out of his boat into the water but never came back up.

The search began around 5:30 p.m. Sunday night. Multiple agencies, including the Saint Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, are assisting in the search.

