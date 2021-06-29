1 hurt in shooting in parking lot of Murray Hill Wendy’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man was hurt Monday after an argument in the parking lot of a Murray High fast-food restaurant led to a shooting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said two people were sitting inside a white work truck in a Wendy’s restaurant parking lot around 5:45 p.m. when the argument began. At some point, police said, at least one shot was fired and the victim got out of the vehicle and ran toward the back of the parking lot.

JSO said the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in a non-life-threatening condition.

Video surveillance from the Wendy’s on the corner of Post Street and Cassat Avenue led investigators to believe the victim and the shooter knew each other.

JSO said the white truck driven by the shooter -- which had no insignia and slight body damage -- left the parking lot and headed east on Post Street.

No other information was immediately available.