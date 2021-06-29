Here’s what you can save $ on during ‘Freedom Week’ in Florida

TALLAHASSEE – The newest and perhaps most far-reaching sales tax holiday in Florida begins Thursday and lasts for a week.

The list of things for which buyers will receive tax breaks is long and varied. Lawmakers have dubbed the tax holiday, which begins Thursday, Freedom Week.

“That is a first-time holiday and it’s new to everybody, but it provides an exciting opportunity for purchasing things that get people out and about and embrace all that is good about Florida, whether its outdoor activities, concerts,” said Scott Shalley, president of the Florida Retail Federation.

Sponsors of the legislation said it’s okay to have a little fun and avoid paying all or part of sales taxes.

“And some of us kind of came up with some ideas that were beneficial for, you know, getting Florida open again. Experiencing the outdoors,” said State Rep. Bobby Payne.

Tickets

Tickets purchased for live music events, sporting events, fairs, festivals, cultural events and movies shown in theaters. The tickets can be good for events scheduled through Dec. 31.

Entry and annual passes to museums, ballets, plays and musical theater performances.

Dues and fees for gyms and physical-fitness facilities.

Water gear

The first $25 of the price of snorkels, goggles and swimming masks.

The first $50 of the price of safety flares.

The first $75 of the price of life jackets, coolers, paddles and oars.

The first $150 of the price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, inflatable water tubes and floats capable of being towed.

The first $300 of the price of paddleboards and surfboards.

The first $500 of the price of canoes and kayaks.

Camping gear

The first $30 of the price of camping lanterns and flashlights.

The first $50 of the price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves and collapsible camping chairs.

The first $200 of the price of tents.

Fishing gear and supplies

The first $5 of the price of bait or fishing tackle sold individually.

The first $30 of the price of tackle boxes or bags.

The first $75 of the price of single fishing rods or $150 when sold as a set.

Other items