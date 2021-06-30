Crash turned J. Turner Butler Boulevard into parking lot during morning rush

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All westbound lanes w blocked at JTB and San Pablo, but stand-still traffic has extended far beyond that. As of 8:20 bumper to bumper delays were seen stacking up well before the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge.rather than a major thoroughfare.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue said there were no injuries in the crash, but a guardrail and the vehicles involved were heavily damaged. A Ford F150 and another car appear to have flipped, but that has not yet been confirmed.

All lanes are now open and traffic is flowing freely.