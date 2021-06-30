Mostly Cloudy icon
Crash turned J. Turner Butler Boulevard into parking lot during morning rush

Two-vehicle crash snarled traffic Wednesday morning

Lena Pringle
, Anchor/traffic and general assignment reporter

Emily Boyer
, Morning assignment manager, Traffic reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All westbound lanes w blocked at JTB and San Pablo, but stand-still traffic has extended far beyond that. As of 8:20 bumper to bumper delays were seen stacking up well before the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge.rather than a major thoroughfare.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue said there were no injuries in the crash, but a guardrail and the vehicles involved were heavily damaged. A Ford F150 and another car appear to have flipped, but that has not yet been confirmed.

All westbound lanes were blocked at JTB and San Pablo from 7:30 a.m., until just before 9. Stand-still traffic stacking up behind closure had extended far beyond that. Bumper to bumper, drivers were waiting in the delays that extended well before the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge.

All lanes are now open and traffic is flowing freely.

