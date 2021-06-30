Royal Caribbean says unvaccinated guests must have travel insurance on Florida cruises

Starting in August, Royal Caribbean will require unvaccinated guests age 12 and older who are departing from a Florida homeport to provide proof of a valid insurance policy.

The policy must have a minimum of $25,000 per person in medical expense coverage and $50,000 per person for quarantine and medical evacuation related to a positive COVID-19 test, the cruise line wrote Tuesday on its website.

“The insurance policy must name the unvaccinated guest as the policy holder or beneficiary, and may be purchased from a travel insurance company of the guest’s choosing or through the Royal Caribbean Travel Protection Program, which includes the requisite coverage,” the website states.

The change applies to cruises departing from Florida homeports from Aug. 1 through Dec 31.

Royal Caribbean said Tuesday it will require all guests over age 16 traveling from U.S. ports -- except Florida -- to be fully vaccinated. Notably, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order preventing businesses from asking customers whether they’ve been vaccinated, which keeps the cruise industry from mandating proof of vaccination.