14-year-old wounded in Lake City shooting, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 14-year-old was hospitalized early Friday after a shooting in Lake City, authorities said.

Officers were initially called to a report of gunfire on Southeast Monroe Street about 12:35 a.m., according to the Lake City Police Department.

A short time later, they heard over the radio that a car was spotted speeding away from the area with a Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy in tow.

After pulling the vehicle over, authorities found a 14-year-old passenger suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back.

The teen was given first aid and then taken to an area hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition was unclear Friday.

Police recovered an AR-15 rifle and spent shell casings from the area the shooting was originally reported.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Investigator Gutshall at (386) 752-4343.