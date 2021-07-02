Coast Guard prepares patrols for rough seas, big crowds at beaches for holiday

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Coast Guard plans to patrol the water and says waves and currents may be rougher due to Hurricane Elsa.

The Beaches are always popular spots to celebrate the July 4th holiday. This year thousands of visitors are expected

Last year’s fireworks show at Jacksonville Beach was canceled because of the pandemic, but the crowds will be back this weekend.

Police and lifeguards want people to have fun this weekend but do it safely.

One piece of advice is to know what the colors of the different flags mean.

A green flag on the beach is an all-clear sign, indicating that it’s safe to swim. Even when the flag is green, though, exercise caution in the ocean, listen to lifeguard warnings and keep a close eye on children.

A yellow flag indicates potentially high surf or dangerous currents and undertows and means that swimmers should exercise extreme caution. If there is a yellow flag, swim only near lifeguards and heed all lifeguard warnings.

The most serious of all beach warning flags, red flags warn swimmers of serious hazards in the water. One red flag means that the surf is high or there are dangerous currents, or both. Though you can still swim if there is a red flag, you should use extreme caution and go in the water only if you’re a strong swimmer.

Seeing a double red flag means the water is closed to the public.