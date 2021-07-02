Jacksonville police net 2 arrests in online sex sting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men have been arrested following an online sex sting operation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said 26-year old Lajerame McGhee, of St. Marys, and 56-year-old Martin Lewis, of Jacksonville, both face charges of soliciting a child for sex and traveling to meet a child for sex.

According to arrest reports, undercover JSO detectives began an online operation last week targeting people suspected of using the internet to meet with minors. Police said a detective posing as a 14-year-old girl entered a chat room on a dating website where the detective contacted McGhee.

Police said the communication between the undercover detective and McGhee went from a chat room to text messages where McGhee made explicit comments despite being told she was only 14. Police said McGhee drove to a prearranged location to meet the girl for sex, but was immediately met by waiting officers.

During that same timeframe, investigators said, Lewis responded to an online profile posted by an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old boy on another dating app.

According to the arrest report, Lewis made explicit comments and was arrested when he showed up at a prearranged location to meet who he thought was a minor.

Both men were released from jail on bond.