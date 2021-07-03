Florida sees jump in new COVID-19 cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases last week as it neared a total of 38,000 resident deaths from the virus according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health.

The report showed that Florida had confirmed 2,337,613 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 15,684 cases from a week earlier. Increases in the three previous weeks ranged from 10,095 cases to 11,454 cases.

The new report also showed that Florida had confirmed 37,985 resident deaths since the pandemic began.

Positively of COVID-19 test rose to 5.2% statewide last week -- the first time it had been above 5% in weeks. Several Northeast Florida counties had much higher positivity rates, with Duval, Clay, Nassau, Baker, Bradford and Union counties percentages in the double digits.

Jacksonville has not reported a positivity rate above 10% since January.

Baker County’s positivity rate of 16.4% was one of the highest in the state. Baker’s vaccination rate of 28% is tied with Union for the lowest of all Florida counties.

Just over 11 million Floridians age 12 and above have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination -- 58% of those eligible.

The vaccination rate in most Northeast Florida counties lag behind the state average, ranging from below 30% in Baker and Union to a high of 60% in St. Johns County -- the only one in our area above the state average.