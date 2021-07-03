One pedestrian hit and killed on 103rd Street

103rd Street and Lambing Road where the accident happened

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on 103rd Street near Lambing Road Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 46-year-old man was walking down 103rd Street with a bicycle. A 37-year-old man, driving a red Chrysler 200, was also traveling down 103rd Street.

The pedestrian walked into the path of the red car. The car hit both the pedestrian and his bike.

The pedestrian was transported to Orange Park Medical Center where he died.

Police and FHP are still investigating the accident.