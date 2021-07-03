Person critically injured after falling off hotel balcony

The person fell at the Double Tree by Hilton hotel on Riverplace Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling off the balcony of the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Riverplace Boulevard.

According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the person fell around 6 a.m. The department is unsure what floor the person fell from. The victim fell about two stories before landing on a mezzanine-level roof landing.

Firefighters rushed the person from the landing to the hospital.

JFRD has not released the name or any identifying information about the person who fell.