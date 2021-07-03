Mostly Cloudy icon
75º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Person critically injured after falling off hotel balcony

Aaron Farrar
, News4Jax reporter

Tags: 
Jacksonville
The person fell at the Double Tree by Hilton hotel on Riverplace Boulevard.
The person fell at the Double Tree by Hilton hotel on Riverplace Boulevard. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling off the balcony of the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Riverplace Boulevard.

According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the person fell around 6 a.m. The department is unsure what floor the person fell from. The victim fell about two stories before landing on a mezzanine-level roof landing.

Firefighters rushed the person from the landing to the hospital.

JFRD has not released the name or any identifying information about the person who fell.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: