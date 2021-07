ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

The sheriff’s office says John Soifils, 38, was last seen at his house on Gonzalez Lane in the Oaks at St. Johns Apartment Complex around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a red or blue shirt and jean shorts.

If you see him or have any information -- please contact the sheriff’s office or call Crimestoppers.