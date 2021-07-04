Authorities in St. Johns County cracking down on drunk drivers over holiday weekend

Operation Wolf Pack is underway, as multiple agencies in St. Johns County are watching for drunk drivers during the holiday weekend.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office, the Florida Highway Patrol, and officers from the St. Augustine Police Department are all out as part of the operation, which started at 6 p.m.

The goal of the DUI Wolf Pack is to create public awareness about the dangers of driving while under the influence.

The St. Johns County Sheriff Department said since the start of this year, there’s been a 35% increase in the county DUI arrests, resulting in a 50% decrease in impaired driver-related crashes.

One St. Johns County resident who said she’s happy their conducting this operation to keep her and her family safe.

“I think that it’s a good idea, especially when you are out drinking and driving on the holiday weekend,” said Melanie Provenza. “I mean, everybody’s excited to be back out again but if it makes you stop and think you know that someone is out there and I could save a life by just stopping and thinking before you get in the car, because you know the police are out patrolling. Then it’s great.”

This operation will continue until 4 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says though the operation is specific to the 4th of July holiday, they will continue DUI enforcement every day of the year.

“Just be safe,” said Lt. Dean Lewis of the Florida Highway Patrol. “We want you to go out and have a good time, but we want you to be safe as well. If you drink, don’t drive. Obviously, you have a lot of alternatives out there now, such as Uber and Taxis and so forth so go out and have a good time. But be smart about it.”