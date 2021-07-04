Jacksonville’s 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Riverfront Plaza to begin at 6 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at Riverfront Plaza will now begin at 6 p.m. Sunday due to passing showers.

Six locations are still scheduled to launch fireworks at 9:45 p.m.: downtown Jacksonville, St. Johns Town Center, Florida State College at Jacksonville North Campus, The Avenues Mall, Trinity Baptist Church and Ed Austin Regional Park.

The downtown Jacksonville location will include a family fun zone, food trucks, bars and a concert at Riverfront Plaza, now starting at 6 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.