Jacksonville’s 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Riverfront Plaza to begin at 6 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at Riverfront Plaza will now begin at 6 p.m. Sunday due to passing showers.
Six locations are still scheduled to launch fireworks at 9:45 p.m.: downtown Jacksonville, St. Johns Town Center, Florida State College at Jacksonville North Campus, The Avenues Mall, Trinity Baptist Church and Ed Austin Regional Park.
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Fourth of July fireworks in Northeast Florida
The downtown Jacksonville location will include a family fun zone, food trucks, bars and a concert at Riverfront Plaza, now starting at 6 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.
Riverfront Plaza Weather Update: Due to passing showers, tonight’s downtown 4th of July Fireworks Celebration will begin at 6PM. All locations are still scheduled to launch fireworks at 9:45PM.— City of Jax Division of Sports & Entertainment (@CityofJaxEvents) July 4, 2021
Please continue to follow us on social media for any additional updates.