One killed, five injured in Northwest Jacksonville crash

A woman was killed and five other people were injured in a crash on Edgewood Avenue early Sunday morning. The driver of this Chevy Suburban was among the survivors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead and five other people are hospitalized after a car accident early Sunday morning on Edgewood Avenue North, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lt. Rich Buoye, a man and three women were in a BMW speeding down Edgewood Avenue about 2 a.m. when it crossed the median near Shenandoah Avenue and hit an oncoming Chevrolet Suburban.

The BMW burst into flames after the crash. Officers were able to rescue the man and two women from the car but one woman could not be pulled out. She died at the scene.

The man driving the Suburban was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One JSO officer was burned on his head and hands while trying to save her. He was treated at the scene.

“I can only imagine how this officer feels trying to get this woman out of the car, unable to. Getting burned himself and watching this woman perish in front of him. It’s terrible.” Lt. Rich Buoye

The three people in the BMW took themselves to the hospital.

JSO no longer identifies the victims in car crashes.

Police believe the BWM that crossed the median before the head-on crash was speeding. (WJXT)

Police are looking at speed as a potential factor as the cause of the accident. The investigators have not compiled enough information to say if there will be charges.

All lanes of Edgewood Avenue were closed until about 7 a.m. Sunday.