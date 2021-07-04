One killed, five injured in Northwest Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead and five other people are hospitalized after a car accident early Sunday morning on Edgewood Avenue North, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
According to Lt. Rich Buoye, a man and three women were in a BMW speeding down Edgewood Avenue about 2 a.m. when it crossed the median near Shenandoah Avenue and hit an oncoming Chevrolet Suburban.
The BMW burst into flames after the crash. Officers were able to rescue the man and two women from the car but one woman could not be pulled out. She died at the scene.
The man driving the Suburban was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One JSO officer was burned on his head and hands while trying to save her. He was treated at the scene.
The three people in the BMW took themselves to the hospital.
JSO no longer identifies the victims in car crashes.
Police are looking at speed as a potential factor as the cause of the accident. The investigators have not compiled enough information to say if there will be charges.
All lanes of Edgewood Avenue were closed until about 7 a.m. Sunday.