Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman hospitalized with COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends of Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman are asking for prayers as she battles COVID-19.

News4Jax learned Monday that she has been hospitalized and is in an intensive care unit. It’s unclear how she contracted the virus.

Pittman represents District 8 in Florida and is also the CEO of the Clara White Mission.

“Our prayers for Council member Pittman ask for a full and swift recovery. I know all council members equally share their thoughts and prayers,” Former City Council President Tommy Hazouri said in a text message.

Councilman Matt Carlucci told News4Jax, “Council member Ju’Coby Pittman is very dear to all our hearts and to thousands of hearts in Jacksonville and our community. My wife and I have already lifted her up in prayer for a speedy recovery.”

Councilman Michael Boylan told News4Jax via email, “I exchanged texts with CM Pittman this afternoon to offer her my prayers and best wishes. She confirmed she was in ICU at Baptist South in order to (her words) “stabilize” her condition.”