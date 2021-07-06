Cedar Key prepares for whatever Elsa dishes out

CEDAR KEY, Fla. – Elsa is expected to make its Flordia landfall as a Category 1 hurricane somewhere along the Gulf Coast’s Big Bend -- possibly near Cedar Key, which has weathered its share of storms over the year.

People who live on the small island connected to the mainland by only a low, two-lane bridge are preparing to get some of the first and worst impacts of the storm.

With just 10 feet of elevation, it doesn’t take a major hurricane to cause flooding and significant damage. The Cedar Key Community Center is sandbag central, where the 773 island residents can get materials to try and protect their homes and businesses.

“Areas along the Levy (County) coast need to be prepared for heavy rain, high winds and storm surge starting on Wednesday,” said David Peaton with Levy County Emergency Management.

Restaurants, hotels and shops along the waterfront are closing. On the mainland, Levy County’s only Walmart is busy as people stock up on food, water and other important storm supplies.

Ad

Spotted at the Walmart outside of Cedar Key, Florida. Residents preparing for #Elsa. This man has his own way of getting around the aisles… pic.twitter.com/vkFxOwoz78 — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) July 6, 2021

“You need to make sure you’re going to be prepared for prolonged power outages,” Peaton said. “With as much rain as we’ve been getting and the wind, it’s not going to take much for those power lines to start getting knocked down.”

In 2016, we were in the Big Bend as Hurricane Hermine’s storm surge caused major flooding, destroyed buildings and washed out roads. Locals hope Elsa is a little kinder.

We’ll be spending the night in a secure building and report from Cedar Key on The Morning Show Wednesday at what may be the peak of the storm.