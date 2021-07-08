Billboards in 4 cities featuring Curry urge people to move to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People driving through Inglewood on their way to the Los Angeles International Airport this week will be greeted by an unfamiliar face on a massive billboard hanging over La Tijera Boulevard — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

The billboard is part of a campaign urging residents in Los Angeles and three other major cities to move to Jacksonville.

“Non-stop flight from LAX to JAX...why not make it one way?” the sign reads. “No state taxes. Affordable real estate. Fresh air.”

Similar signs are also being placed in Chicago, New York and Washington D.C., the city told News4Jax.

“No state taxes. Beautiful weather. Space to grill,” promises a billboard targeting New York City residents, along with two charts comparing real estate prices in the city of 8 million to those in Jacksonville.

Examples of billboards going up in major cities around the country. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

A D.C. billboard reads: “Ditch your swamp for ours.”

According to a spokesperson, the city spent $45,000 on the billboards and the money came from the mayor’s contingency fund.

Ad

The mayor gets $100,000 a year to spend how he wants and he used some of the money to target businesses and people in the four large cities, the spokesperson said.

News4Jax has reached out to Curry for comment on the billboards and we will update this story if he responds.