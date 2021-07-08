Black Creek expected to reach minor flood stage Thursday

Forecasted water levels in Black Creek, according to National Weather Service.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Black Creek, which is known to flood during major weather events, is expected to reach the minor flooding stage on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

After Clay County was soaked by rain from Tropical Storm Elsa, water levels in the north fork of the creek near Middleburg shot up, and as of 11 a.m., were just below 16 feet.

By Thursday evening, NWS predicts the creek will reach 17.8 feet, just below moderate flood levels before falling off through Friday. The major flood stage is 21 feet.

Minor flooding is forecast through Friday, NWS Jacksonville said.

The concerns have prompted a flood warning in the county.