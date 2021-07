STARKE, Fla. – A Starke man was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to police.

A Starke Police spokesperson said the man was shot multiple times inside a home on Oak Street and taken to a local hospital.

Numerous witnesses said they saw a white or cream-colored four-door car speeding away from the house after the gunfire was heard shortly after 1 p.m.

Police are now investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.