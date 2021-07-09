Florida COVID-19 cases surge; positivity rates up sharply

JACKOSNVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s COVID-19 weekly situation report out on Friday shows all the indicators are going in the wrong direction.

The statewide number of new cases (23,697) and the positivity rate of coronavirus tests (7.8%) were both up significantly in the data from July 2-8 over the previous week. That’s the highest number of weekly cases since mid-May, when the rate was still coming down from the astronomical peaks hit in January.

The rate of vaccinations given went down last week in Florida.

The trends are even more concerning locally, where Baker, Bradford, Duval and Nassau counties have the highest number of new cases per 100,000 population of the 67 counties in Florida.

Jacksonville had 2,127 new cases in seven days and reported a 15.7% positivity rate on testing. Duval County has not seen more than 2,000 new COVID-19 in one week since February.

Nassau and Union counties had positivity rates last week above 17% and Baker, Bradford and Union counties had positivity rates over 20% -- among the highest in the state.

Ad

Baker and Union counties have among the lowest vaccination rates among Florida counties -- 29% and 28% respectively. Duval County is at 48% and Nassau is at 50%. St. Johns County’s 61% is among the highest in the state.

There were 172 deaths reported in the Florida Department of Health’s weekly release -- although not all those occurred within the past week. The state no longer reports where the deaths occurred, so we don’t know how many of them were in the greater Jacksonville area.