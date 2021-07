News4Jax removed the child’s name and photo since police say he has been identified.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A child who was found on Pipit Avenue, blocks from New Kings Road, was identified, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

About 11:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office asked for help identifying the child, who police described as being 3 to 4 years old and nonverbal.

Less than an hour later, the Sheriff’s Office announced that the child had been identified.