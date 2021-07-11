JSO: Man released from hospital after police-involved shooting near Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was released from a hospital after he was shot by an officer Saturday near Kings Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

The man, identified by police as Tyrone Frazier, is accused of firing shots at the officer, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Frazier, 24, is charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the incident Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office said he also faces a charge of felony domestic battery stemming from a prior, unrelated warrant.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office said police were patrolling Kings Park Drive, off of Kings Road and one officer saw a man who had a felony battery arrest warrant stemming from an incident in February.

According to JSO, the officer approached the man, identified as Frazier, but he took ran through a couple of buildings in an apartment complex. The Sheriff’s Office said the officer told him to stop and threatened to use his Taser, but he kept running.

The Sheriff’s Office said Frazier fired two shots at the officer, who took cover and wasn’t injured.

The officer then kept chasing him into another apartment, the Sheriff’s Office said. The officer fired at Frazier twice, shooting him once, according to JSO. Frazier was taken to the hospital in stable condition and was later released, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The officer was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.