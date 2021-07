The crash happened on I-95 near 8th Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One pedestrian is dead after she was hit by a car near UF Health Jacksonville.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2:40 a.m. near I-95 north past 8th Street.

A 32-year-old woman from Callahan was walking in the northbound lane. A dark-colored pickup truck hit the woman. A 48-year-old man from Jacksonville was behind the wheel.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.