Police: Orange Park man arrested in armed robbery

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Orange Park Police Department said it arrested a man after an armed robbery Saturday night at a Chevron gas station on Park Street.

Police said Brandon Ray walked into the gas station, held the clerk at gun point and demanded money from the cash register.

Police said he then ran to a nearby hotel. Officers said they were quickly able to locate Ray, who was still armed with a pistol.

He was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Clay County jail on a charge of armed robbery, according to online jail records.

Jail records show he remained in jail on $75,000 bond as of Sunday afternoon.