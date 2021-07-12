Nassau County man convicted of killing young couple and unborn child in drunk driving crash expected in court Monday

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A jury convicted Shawn Blitchington, 48, of getting behind the wheel drink and killing Ryan Kennedy, 21, and Bailey McKnight, 22, who was pregnant. He faces up to 90 years in prison.

Ryan Kennedy and Bailey McKnight’s mothers plan to give impact statements today. News4Jax spoke with them before Blitchington was convicted. They said they hope others will listen and make the right choice to not drive drunk.

Three crosses were placed at the site in memory of Kennedy, McKnight, and their unborn child in Bryceville.

“When I got out of the car, I pretty much knew that it was them,” said Misty McKnight, Bailey McKnight’s mother. " It was 15 seconds from our road. 15 more seconds she would’ve to turn left onto our dirt road.”

Misty’s daughter, Bailey, was eight months pregnant.

Investigators said Blitchington was driving drunk and the wrong way on U.S. 301 in 2018 when he hit the couple’s car who were on heading home from Kennedy’s birthday dinner. He ran away hiding for hours in the ditch until deputies found him.

“I just need to know that he’s going to prison for a very long time so that he cannot ever do this again,” said Susy Kenney, Ryan Kennedy’s mother. “He denied it the whole time in court. He just wouldn’t take accountability for it.”

Records show Blitchington wasn’t allowed to be driving. Before this crash, he had five driving under the influence arrests and a revoked license.

McKnight left behind a 3-year-old son, who was not with the couple at the time of the crash.