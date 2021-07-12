PFLAG announces scholarship banquet for students in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – PFLAG of Jacksonville is hosting its annual scholarship celebration to announce scholarships for out lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer+ students.

“This scholarship helps alleviate the financial burdens of getting a post-secondary or trade school education and allow the scholar to focus on the important task of learning,” Jonathan Stem, President at PFLAG of Jacksonville, said.

The in-person scholarship banquet will be held on August 7 at 7:00 p.m at the University of North Florida Albert W. Herbert University Center.

The recipients of 2021 have been recognized as Abbie George, Brandy Camp, Chris Chasse, Craig McFarland, Emeral Cooper, Graciela Cain, Katherine Rogers, Maison Fletcher, Nicolette Ramos, Robert Arroyo-Orengo, Shaun Bennett, Susan O’Malley, and William Alday.

Tickets are now on sale for $50 each. Meal selections and RSVPs are due by July 19.

Click here for tickets and more information.

If you have any questions, please contact scholarship@pflagjax.org.