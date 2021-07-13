Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

JSO: Young child pulled from Mandarin pool recovering

Jenese Harris
, Reporter/weekend anchor

Mandarin
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department
JFRD says a young child was pulled from a pool Tuesday morning in Mandarin.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 2-year-old boy hospitalized Tuesday morning after being pulled from a pool in Mandarin was resuscitated and is expected to recover, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The toddler was pulled from a pool on River Plantation Drive North and taken to a hospital, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

News4Jax as a crew in the area while investigators try to learn more about how the boy ended up in the water.

This developing story will be updated as we learn more.

