JSO: Young child pulled from Mandarin pool recovering

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 2-year-old boy hospitalized Tuesday morning after being pulled from a pool in Mandarin was resuscitated and is expected to recover, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
The toddler was pulled from a pool on River Plantation Drive North and taken to a hospital, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
News4Jax as a crew in the area while investigators try to learn more about how the boy ended up in the water.
Happening Now - In Mandarin, working to learn more information about an emergency call to this neighborhood. According to multiple sources a child is involved in the incident. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/McwBiQg6SI— Jenese Harris (@WJXTJenese) July 13, 2021
This developing story will be updated as we learn more.