As cases of Delta variant rise in Jacksonville, there are fewer places to get tested

A sign at the Legends Center in Jacksonville lets people know there is no coronavirus testing or vaccines available there.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 connected to the rise of the Delta variant, there is also an increase in the number of people who want to be tested.

The problem is, there are now fewer government testing sites available when compared to earlier in the year.

News4Jax went looking for testing sites on Thursday and learned finding a place to get tested can be tricky.

The Legends Center in north Jacksonville used to be where many showed up to get tested and vaccinated, and some like Savannah Terry showed Thursday only to be greeted by a large sign: No testing, No vaccines.

“I got exposed to somebody in my class,” said Terry who is not vaccinated but is considering it.

Kathy, who declined to give her last name, was at another site also looking to be tested.

“Someone at work has it,” she said. “I do have the vaccine. I’ve been fully vaccinated. I’m going to get tested today before I can return back to work.”

There is a testing site for the public on Dunn Avenue at Agape Health. That’s where Kathy and others ended up. There is also another Agape Health location on Blanding Boulevard as well as mobile testing sites at various locations.

Mia Jones of Agape Health said her organization is doing what it can, but Jones is hoping the state government will give the group more funding to keep testing sites open.

“We have seen an increase in the number of folks coming to get tested and we’ve seen an increase in the number of positives coming back,” Jones said.

The Florida Department of Health in Duval County does offer testing and vaccinations off and on at its sites like the one in Springfield. The list of times and locations is on its website under events.

Pharmacy and grocery stores also offer COVID-19 testing, but in some cases, there is a charge.

Jacksonville is not planning on making any changes to coronavirus protocols and News4Jax has not heard of testing sites or vaccine sites opening up again.