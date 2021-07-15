Weekend events: Here’s what’s poppin’ in NE Florida this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need plans this weekend?

Festivals, picnics, and family events are happening all over Northeast Florida.

News4Jax has compiled a list of events we think you might want to check out this weekend:

Friday, July 16 at 5 p.m. at The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens.

Wind down and decompress as you relish in the beauty of the historic Cummer Gardens.

Guests will enjoy al fresco dining with a picnic, and access to seating throughout the Museum’s 1.45 acre property, or bring your own blanket.

Prices include admission. Menu options vary. Vegetarian options are available. $25 Tote for one, $40 Tote for two.

The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens

The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens

Saturday, July 17 from 11 a.m - 6 p.m.

The Jacksonville Taco & Margarita Festival is taking place at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday, July 17.

Different taco vendors from the entire city are gathering for a taste of the town through tacos. Local shopping vendors will also be selling retail merchandise.

Admission begins at $10. Click here to purchase tickets. VIP is 21 and up. VIP will receive two free tacos, two free margaritas, one T-shirt and access to the VIP area.

There will be bars and beverage stations serving margaritas, tequila shots, ice-cold beer, water, soda & more. (Sold Separately)

Please Drink Responsibly!

Jax Taco Fest

Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. under the Fuller Warren Bridge.

Produced by Riverside Avondale Preservation, Inc., the Riverside Arts Market is a weekly market hosted on Saturdays rain or shine.

RAM features a variety of small businesses from farmers to artists to makers and bakers. Under the Fuller Warren Bridge, you’ll find a family-friendly event that attracts 4,000+ visitors every Saturday. The riverfront amphitheater seats 350 people and features hours of live music. (Visit Jacksonville)

Riverside Arts Market

Sunday, July 18 at the Seawalk Pavilion from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The 904 Pop Up, Jacksonville’s largest curated pop-up, will feature more than 200 creatives and food trucks.

This event is free to attend and pet-friendly!

Remember, 10% of profits are donated to local animal shelters.

Shop local at 904 Pop Up

July 17-18 at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bold Matsuri will take place on July 17-18 at the Jax Expo Center in Jacksonville.

Bold Matsuri is an annual Anime & Cosplay Festival that will feature many events and activities during the convention for our attendees to take part in such as meeting their favorite guests, participating in guest panels, contests, a gaming area, and cosplay/anime focused after-hour events.

Tickets start at $22. To view the current guest list and pre-order tickets for the July 17-18 Bold Matsuri, click here.

