Amtrack train crashes into tractor-trailer in Putnam County, shuts down US-17

Scene of a train vs. semi-truck crash in Palatka.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said an Amtrak train hit a tractor-trailer carrying drywall at US-17 near Seminole Electric north of Palatka.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said all cars are upright the train did NOT derail.

Multiple emergency responders were on the scene and there are several patients.

Northbound US-17 was closed because of the crash and a possible fuel leak near the front of the train and drivers were asked to avoid the area.