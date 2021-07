(Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

A Jacksonville man accused of second-degree murder was arrested in Daytona Beach.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville murder suspect has been arrested in Volusia County.

Jordan T. Hodge was wanted for second-degree murder.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents found him in Daytona Beach.

Hodge tried to run from deputies but was quickly caught, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

News4Jax is waiting to learn what case he’s charged in.