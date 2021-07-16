Partly Cloudy icon
79º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

JSO searching for child reported missing on Northside

Staff, News4Jax.com

Tags: Northside, Jacksonville, Duval County
File photo
File photo (WJXT 2020)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen on the Northside.

According to JSO, Kylen Chase Vereen was last seen running away from his home on Conrad Drive in the Highlands neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. after an argument with his father.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for the boy at 11 p.m.

JSO is asking for help in locating him to make sure he’s safe.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue shorts and no shoes.

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Kylen is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.