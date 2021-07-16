JSO searching for child reported missing on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen on the Northside.

According to JSO, Kylen Chase Vereen was last seen running away from his home on Conrad Drive in the Highlands neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. after an argument with his father.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for the boy at 11 p.m.

Missing Child – PLEASE SHARE#JSO is searching for missing 11 yoa, Kylen Vereen. Last seen in the 10000 block of Conrad Drive just before 5:30 p.m.



Anyone having seen Kylen is asked to immediately call #JSO at 904-630-0500.



For more see: https://t.co/p5fSvYqJ6C pic.twitter.com/N4jU8vCHWC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 16, 2021

JSO is asking for help in locating him to make sure he’s safe.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue shorts and no shoes.

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Kylen is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.