Protest in support of Cuba freedom continue in Jacksonville, across state

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of people gathering at Riverfront Plaza on Sunday, waving Cuban flags, holding up posters that say SOS Cuba and protesting the Communist regime in Cuba.

Protestors in Cuba are being arrested, even killed for raising their voices and protesting the Communist regime. The people of Cuba currently have no internet so they can’t even see what is happening in their own country.

One Cuban immigrant told News4Jax me he was arrested 19 times by the age of 15 just for looking suspicious and saw many of his relatives being taken and imprisoned.

He said people are arrested for something as simple as wearing jeans.

“I’ve waited for 30 years for this -- 30 years of fighting alone,” Aneinar Jordan said. “It was sad not to see anyone else rise up. Finally, after 30 years, I’m once again proud of being Cuban.

People said these protests didn’t starts happening just because of the surge in COVID cases in the island nation. Oppression of Cuba’s people has been happening for 62 years and the pandemic just made the problems worse.

For the seventh straight day there was a large anti-Cuba protest in Downtown Miami. Home to many Cuban exiles, thousands came out to the Freedom Tower on Saturday, a landmark for Cubans seeking a better life.

Rosa Iglesas told WPLG-TV she was 19 years old when he came from Cuba on a boat.

“What my country needed is the same thing I came here looking for: freedom,” she said.

Thousands gathered outside Downtown Miami's Freedom Tower to protest for freedom in Cuba. (WPLG)

Large Cuban protests have also been held in Orlando and Tampa over the past week.