What we’re working on: Woman says father died, mother hospitalized due to COVID

Brie Isom is speaking with a 20-year-old woman who recently lost her father to COVID-19. She says her mother is also sick with the virus and in a hospital on a ventilator.
Look for her story tonight on The 10 O’Clock News and News4Jax at 11.
Brie Isom is speaking with a 20-year-old woman who recently lost her father to COVID-19. She says her mother is also sick with the virus and in a hospital on a ventilator.
Look for her story tonight on The 10 O’Clock News and News4Jax at 11.
Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.