2 charged with homicide in overdose death, Columbia County deputies say

Two people were arrested in connection with an overdose death last year, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Christopher Jones, 52, and Rosandra Crusaw, 43, are charged with homicide following a nearly yearlong investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they responded Aug. 14 to a residence in Columbia County due to a female who was unresponsive. Deputies said she was transported to a hospital, where she died.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation revealed signs of a possible overdose and that information led detectives on an extensive investigation and resulted in the arrests of two people who supplied the illegal narcotics.

Jones and Crusaw were booked last week into the Columbia County jail, where they were both being held without bond as of Wednesday, according to online jail records.