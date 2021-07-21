Mostly Cloudy icon
90º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition

News4Jax.com staff

Tags: News
Bobby Bowden file photo.
Bobby Bowden file photo.

Bobby Bowden, the Hall of Fame college football coach who spent 34 seasons at Florida State, has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

He and his family made the announcement in a statement Wednesday to the Tallahassee Democrat.

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said in a statement he shared with the newspaper. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.”

Bowden, 91, told the Democrat he dealt with COVID-19 in October and was hospitalized for five days in June. Further details about his medical condition were not immediately clear.

This is breaking news. Additional details to follow.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.