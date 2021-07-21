Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition

Bobby Bowden, the Hall of Fame college football coach who spent 34 seasons at Florida State, has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

He and his family made the announcement in a statement Wednesday to the Tallahassee Democrat.

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said in a statement he shared with the newspaper. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.”

Bowden, 91, told the Democrat he dealt with COVID-19 in October and was hospitalized for five days in June. Further details about his medical condition were not immediately clear.

This is breaking news. Additional details to follow.