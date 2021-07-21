Traffic deaths in Jacksonville are up compared to this time last year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says traffic fatalities in Duval County are higher than they were last year at this time.

To date, the Sheriff’s Office has reported 128 traffic deaths in Jacksonville. The same time last year, that number was 109.

Notably, Officer Christian Hancock, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers have been responding to more deadly motorcycle crashes.

“We’re are 32 this year and we were at 18 this time last year as far as motorcycles,” Hancock said

Hancock said 12 of the 32 crashes are single-rider deaths and the rest involve both motorcycles and cars.

“We’re seeing a lot of single rider fatalities on motorcycles with no cars being involved, meaning they’re riding beyond their abilities and, unfortunately, they’re hitting fixed objects like curbs, trees and the like,” he added.

JSO is working with other agencies to try to reduce the number of deadly crashes through a combination of education, enforcement and training.