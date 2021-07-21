UF Health Jacksonville nurse on working in ICU amid COVID surge: ‘I feel like we are in a war’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The latest wave of COVID-19 cases has led to a surge in hospitalizations, compounding on what has already been a taxing year for health care workers.

Caitlin Thompson, a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at UF Health Jacksonville’s North campus, spoke with News4Jax on Wednesday about what it has been like working in the ward.

“I feel like we are in a war, and that war is not ending anytime soon yet because people aren’t getting vaccinated yet,” she said.

As of Wednesday, UF Health Jacksonville had 134 COVID-19 patients -- up from 60 on July 12.

“I don’t think there are enough words to describe what the past two weeks or actually the last year and a half has been like,” she said. “We are tired. We are exhausted as a staff, as a health care facility. Our patients are younger. They are sicker. It’s been wild to say the least.”

Her colleague, nurse practitioner Annette Wall, agreed.

“These people are in the prime of their life. These are hearty, healthy people. I have folks that are saying, ‘I just didn’t think I would get that sick because I’m healthy,’” Hall said. “You are until you catch COVID.”

Talking with COVID-19 patient in ICU

James Owen echoed that belief. As of Wednesday, the 41-year-old who’s retired from the Navy had been in the ICU at the North campus for nearly a week and was still fighting to get better. From his hospital bed, he told News4Jax how he ended up there.

“We had a Fourth of July party. On the 5th, I got sick,” he said. “At first I thought I could take care of it myself at the house. I was sadly mistaken and it landed me here.”

He said his wife is also ill but not hospitalized.

“I am doing much better now,” Owen said. “It’s been a rough road, but we are getting there.”

Owen said he’s grateful to the staff who he believes have gone out of their way to help him.

He said he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19, and he shared a message for others who haven’t gotten the shot.

“For yourself, for your loved ones, get vaccinated. I’m used to being the strong protector and it definitely broke me down. I am very humbled. This virus is nothing to joke about,” he said. “After what I’ve been through, I’m definitely going to get it as soon as I’m cleared.”

Thompson also encouraged people to get vaccinated.

“My message: Do your education and learn and ultimately get vaccinated,” she said. “Vaccination is key and trying to decrease this crazy pandemic and this surge that we are seeing.”