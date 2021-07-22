Florida AG Ashley Moody tests positive for COVID-19

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, she noted that she was vaccinated earlier this year. Her symptoms, she said, were mild and her family is in good health.

I received a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year and today tested positive for the virus. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and my family is in good health. As I continue to self-quarantine, I want to encourage Floridians to be vigilant about their health. — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) July 21, 2021

“As I continue to self-quarantine, I want to encourage Floridians to be vigilant about their health,” Moody wrote on Twitter.

As reported by Click Orlando, the latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows that 11,292,335 people in the state out of a population of 21,975,117 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The DOH reports there have been 2,406,809 cases of COVID-19 in Florida.