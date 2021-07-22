Operation Hammer and Hope aims to reduce drug overdoses in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook on Thursday announced Operation Hammer and Hope, a two-step process of reducing drug overdoses in the county.

Cook said step one, or the “hammer” side, is to arrest drug dealers and take down their operations and step two, or the “hope” side, is to provide free help to their customers who are battling drug addiction.

“Drugs and the violent crimes that come with drug dealing cannot and will not be tolerated in our county,” Cook said at a news conference Thursday morning.

Operation Hammer and Hope began in January, and significant quantities of meth, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and hallucinogens have been seized during the operation. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office focused specifically on the Middleburg and Clay Hill areas.

Cook said deputies have charged 44 people and executed three search warrants that resulted from the operation. According to the Sheriff’s Office, there are more than 100 charges from the cases, including over 80 felonies. Cook said there are still seven more suspects have not yet been captured.

As part of the “hope” side of the operation, more than 20 agencies that are partnering with the Sheriff’s Office will provide free services to help people who are addicted to drugs. The free service will be available at Wilkerson Elementary in Clay Hill from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

“Staff from the community paramedicine program and Clay behavioral peep counselors will be on hand to assist anyone that wants help getting off opioids as well as providing family support and no-cost Narcan,” said Clay County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Glenn East.

To date, deputies said, there have been 23 confirmed overdose deaths in Clay County since January. Operation Hammer and Hope aims to prevent another death.