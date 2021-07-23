Autonomous Saildrone Explorers launch from Jacksonville

California-based Saildrone has a fleet of uncrewed sailing vehicles, or UAVs, like this.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friday morning two autonomous Saildrone Explorers launched from Jacksonville. It’s in partnership with the with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Saildrone will storm chase in the Atlantic.

When we think about drones, we often think of the ones we see or hear flying around in the air. The drones launching today are aquatic.

They will be at sea for three months, collecting data from inside hurricanes, which is a first.

California-based Saildrone has a fleet of un-crewed sailing vehicles, or UAV’s. They’re designed with a tall, hard wing- designed to stand up to high-wind conditions.

To better understand the rapid intensification of severe weather systems, Saildrone is deploying five UAVs to study storms.

Their goal, collect data where it’s never been collected before, the eye of a storm.

The UAVs are highly maneuverable, wind and solar powered vehicles designed for long range data collection missions. Saildrone UAVs are the only autonomous vehicles that can collect meteorological and environmental data above and below the sea surface and withstand extreme winds during a hurricane.

NOAA is predicting a 60% chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal with 13 to 20 named storms. Half are expected to become hurricanes, three to five are expected to be major hurricanes, a category three or higher.