Clay, Duval counties under Flood Warning until 10 p.m.

News4Jax.com staff

SnapJax user: GypsySoul. Photo taken in Green Cove Springs on July 22, 2021.
SnapJax user: GypsySoul. Photo taken in Green Cove Springs on July 22, 2021.

It’s a stormy evening in Northeast Florida.

  • A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired for Clay, Duval and St. Johns counties.
  • Clay and Duval counties are under a Flood Warning until 10 p.m.

Look for a steamy night with temps lowering down into the mid 70s.

Tomorrow storms develop in the afternoon with some becoming strong with heavy rain. They are expected to move slowly southward into the evening.

Here’s a look at some of your SnapJax videos and pictures from Thursday night.

SnapJax user: North_Florida_Video (Jacksonville)

There was a whole lot of thunder and lightning in Orange Park.

SnapJax user: ThisHappyBrit (Orange Park)

SnapJax user: Airashii (Oakleaf)

SnapJax user: Sandi Parrott (Argyle Forest)

SnapJax user: Sreadout (Jacksonville)

