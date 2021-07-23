Only vaccinated students to be allowed on Edward Waters University campus; unvaccinated students will study online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A letter sent this week to students at Edward Waters University announced an updated COVID-19 policy for the 2021-2022 academic year, including a requirement that any student studying in-person must provide proof that they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Even though the campus is alleviating some of its restrictions for vaccinated students, the administration recognizes the ongoing reality of the coronavirus, including the delta variant, and our new normal for operating the university,” the letter from EWU president A. Zachary Faison Jr. said. “As such, we are continuing to require social distancing and wearing face masks. However, we are excited to amend certain restrictions to on-campus access in order for our vaccinated students to enjoy the many new campus amenities and services face-to-face.”

The new campus policy allows any student who is fully vaccinated by Aug. 16 full on-campus access, including in-person classes, living in on-campus housing, eating inside the cafeteria, attending Welcome Week and homecoming activities, and attending any student activities, including on-campus social events.

The university will require students to show their proof of vaccination card in order to check in.

EWU is also providing access to either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on-campus through Agape Mobile Health Services on the following dates:

Aug. 1-2

Aug. 6-7

Au.g. 12-13

“As with any of our COVID-19 pandemic resumption of on-campus operations planning, the information provided in this letter is subject to adjustment as EWU will continue to update, revise, and/or notify its constituents of any modifications in comprehensive operational plans or changes to protocols and procedures pursuant to recommendations from local, state, and federal officials, health agencies, as well as internal and external assessment and evaluation of conditions related to COVID-19.” A. Zachary Faison Jr., J.D. President and Chief Executive Officer, Edward Waters University

Some EWU students are pushing back against the university’s policy, even describing it as a “violation of human rights.”

An online petition garnered more than 370 signatures calling for the university to retract the policy.

“Many students have scholarships, or even volatile living situations and giving them an ultimatum regarding the vaccine is immoral,” the online petition’s description said. “Putting anything in your body should be a calculated choice, not a means to avoid social punishment. This move will deter students from the institution and impede on the social, mental health of the students more than it already has.”

An update to the petition claims EWU’s vaccination requirement for on-campus activities is in violation of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order banning businesses from requiring “vaccine passports” for access or services.

Most other higher education institutions in Northeast Florida are “strongly recommending” students and staff to be vaccinated.

“UNF highly encourages vaccinations and mask-wearing for those unvaccinated, but we have no mandate,” a University of North Florida spokesperson told News4Jax Friday.

University of North Florida's website spells out the campus policy for COVID-19 safety. (University of North Florida)

“We are not requiring vaccines, but we are strongly encouraging wearing masks,” a spokesperson for Florida State College at Jacksonville said. “It’s also important to note that we have held several vaccination clinics on campus and plan to host several more as we get back on campus this fall.”

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

