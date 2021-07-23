Only vaccinated students to be allowed on Edward Waters University campus; unvaccinated students will study online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A letter sent this week to students at Edward Waters University announced an updated COVID-19 policy for the 2021-2022 academic year, including a requirement that any student studying in-person must provide proof that they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Even though the campus is alleviating some of its restrictions for vaccinated students, the administration recognizes the ongoing reality of the coronavirus, including the delta variant, and our new normal for operating the university,” the letter from EWU president A. Zachary Faison Jr. said. “As such, we are continuing to require social distancing and wearing face masks. However, we are excited to amend certain restrictions to on-campus access in order for our vaccinated students to enjoy the many new campus amenities and services face-to-face.”
The new campus policy allows any student who is fully vaccinated by Aug. 16 full on-campus access, including in-person classes, living in on-campus housing, eating inside the cafeteria, attending Welcome Week and homecoming activities, and attending any student activities, including on-campus social events.
The university will require students to show their proof of vaccination card in order to check in.
EWU is also providing access to either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on-campus through Agape Mobile Health Services on the following dates:
- Aug. 1-2
- Aug. 6-7
- Au.g. 12-13
“As with any of our COVID-19 pandemic resumption of on-campus operations planning, the information provided in this letter is subject to adjustment as EWU will continue to update, revise, and/or notify its constituents of any modifications in comprehensive operational plans or changes to protocols and procedures pursuant to recommendations from local, state, and federal officials, health agencies, as well as internal and external assessment and evaluation of conditions related to COVID-19.”A. Zachary Faison Jr., J.D. President and Chief Executive Officer, Edward Waters University
Some EWU students are pushing back against the university’s policy, even describing it as a “violation of human rights.”
An online petition garnered more than 370 signatures calling for the university to retract the policy.
“Many students have scholarships, or even volatile living situations and giving them an ultimatum regarding the vaccine is immoral,” the online petition’s description said. “Putting anything in your body should be a calculated choice, not a means to avoid social punishment. This move will deter students from the institution and impede on the social, mental health of the students more than it already has.”
An update to the petition claims EWU’s vaccination requirement for on-campus activities is in violation of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order banning businesses from requiring “vaccine passports” for access or services.
Most other higher education institutions in Northeast Florida are “strongly recommending” students and staff to be vaccinated.
“UNF highly encourages vaccinations and mask-wearing for those unvaccinated, but we have no mandate,” a University of North Florida spokesperson told News4Jax Friday.
“We are not requiring vaccines, but we are strongly encouraging wearing masks,” a spokesperson for Florida State College at Jacksonville said. “It’s also important to note that we have held several vaccination clinics on campus and plan to host several more as we get back on campus this fall.”
Full statement from Edward Waters University:
While Edward Waters University (EWU) strongly encourages vaccination amongst its students the university has not and will not be requiring vaccination as a condition of enrollment or attendance at the institution for the upcoming academic year.
In particular, the university has taken significant measures to make operational adjustments towards accommodating both vaccinated and non-vaccinated students while chiefly considering the overall health, safety, and well-being of the entirety of its campus community including students, staff, faculty, and administrators.
More specifically, EWU has tailored its instructional delivery and experiential activities to allow students and their parents to make the instructional and experiential choice that best fits their needs within the context of their own personal vaccination election.
For student athletes, EWU's conference (the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference which is made up of 15 member institutions throughout the country) has in fact mandated vaccination for all member institution student-athletes including cheerleaders, marching bands, officials, and all coaches. The university supports and will comply with the decision of its conference in this regard. Student-athletes have the option to appeal due to medical or religious reasons. Relatedly, however, EWU has made the institutional decision for this year to honor the athletic scholarship of any fully enrolled student-athlete who elects not to be vaccinated and thus not compete in their sport as a result of the conference mandate.
Accordingly, our distinctive approaches for the upcoming academic year are in fact an unfortunate byproduct wrought by the difficult but visceral realities of the COVID-19 pandemic which have seriously gripped our Jacksonville community with extraordinarily high and recent record numbers of infections and hospitalizations here locally and throughout our state.
After meeting earlier this week with our student leadership regarding plans for the upcoming year, we have collaborated with them to make additional adjustments and will continue to meet and dialogue with them throughout the coming year as we work together and remain flexible in navigating this unprecedentedly challenging COVID-19 pandemic environment. We have responded to student concerns in a list of FAQs that are posted here. Subsequently, our elected student leadership (i.e., Student Government Association) has documented their full support of our cooperative efforts.
As a progressive and leading institution of higher education our approach is based largely upon and in alignment with the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) advice and direction as well as science-based guidance.
Like we did with testing, physical distancing, and providing personal protection equipment, including mask wearing, we believe that using the latest scientific data to implement vaccination protocols is the next step in keeping our university community safe. Encouraging vaccination of our community members is critical to continue meeting our highest priority – maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our university family. The CDC lists several benefits of getting a COVID-19 vaccine including but not limited to:
EWU takes pride in its community, which has rallied heroically over the last 18 months to maintain a safe environment for teaching and learning. Our university has and will continue to collaborate in support of students, faculty, and staff via numerous academic, co-curricular, physical and mental health initiatives and programs.
We will continue that same commitment in earnest and even have plans to enhance it for the coming academic year as we administer vaccinations in our campus community and beyond to prioritize safety in our environment, which we believe will continue to support excellent outcomes for our new university.