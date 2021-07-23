Popular YouTuber gives $70K to Jacksonville fan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville resident got a $70,000 surprise from a well-known internet personality that she’s been following for years. And the moment has now reached over 2.2 million views on YouTube.

YouTuber Danny Gonzalez said the idea began because he wanted to try his hand at a massive car giveaway, but once he started the process of putting it together he learned the winners are often saddled with thousands of dollars in taxes and insurance obligations.

“I was kind of surprised that this was even a thing,” he told News4Jax. “I don’t think there’s any question, like, I had to do this in a way that there would be as little of a burden on the person as possible.”

That’s what initially drew him to selecting Jacksonville resident Monica West as the winner.

“Honestly, I feel like I couldn’t have given it to someone more deserving, too. She had been cheated out of a car in the past, like you saw the video,” Gonzalez said.

So Gonzalez decided the best way to give away the car was to not give away a car at all, but instead give away $70,000 in cash instead.

So he came down to Jacksonville with a plan to give West the surprise of a lifetime and broadcast it to his 4.71 million subscribers.

West said she feeling fortunate to get a second chance and Gonzalez said he felt the same for someone so deserving.

“I told this to every family member that is asking about this, I feel, like, so lucky that I just happened to choose Monica. In-person, she was so cool I feel like I got really lucky,” Gonzalez said.

After being given the check, Monica said she hopes to use the money for college.

Danny says he hopes to do something like this again.